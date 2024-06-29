Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Shares Up 5.5% on Analyst Upgrade

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) traded up 5.5% during trading on Friday after Guggenheim raised their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $10.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock. Savara traded as high as $4.08 and last traded at $4.02. 512,708 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 1,146,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.81.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SVRA. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Savara in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Savara from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Savara from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Savara from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Savara from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Savara by 128.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,815,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,432,000 after acquiring an additional 4,948,596 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Savara during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,683,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Savara by 30.9% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 7,938,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,000 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Savara in the third quarter worth $4,347,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in Savara during the third quarter worth $3,780,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.63. The stock has a market cap of $556.91 million, a P/E ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 14.90, a quick ratio of 14.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Savara Inc will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

