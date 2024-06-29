Sawyer & Company Inc Boosts Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Sawyer & Company Inc grew its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 261.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,391 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,674,652,000. BlueSpruce Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $568,419,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 15,371.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,511,225 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $553,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488,530 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Walmart by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,235,920 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,190,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 207.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,279,715 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $137,170,000 after buying an additional 1,537,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $67.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.85 and a 12-month high of $69.04. The company has a market cap of $544.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.29.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Walmart from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on Walmart from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.97.

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 8,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $597,788.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 94,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,420,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $1,991,790.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,960,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,851,892.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 8,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $597,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,415 shares in the company, valued at $6,420,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,502,762 shares of company stock worth $951,475,618. 45.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

