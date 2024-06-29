Sawyer & Company Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Genpact were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Genpact by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Paralel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 1.3% during the third quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 41,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Genpact by 44.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Genpact in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Genpact by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 492,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,838,000 after buying an additional 214,140 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director N. V. Tyagarajan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $33,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,141. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Genpact from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Genpact from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of Genpact stock opened at $32.20 on Friday. Genpact Limited has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $39.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.46 and a 200 day moving average of $33.61.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.153 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.43%.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

