Sawyer & Company Inc Buys 324 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Sawyer & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in Public Storage by 5,450.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Price Performance

Public Storage stock opened at $287.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $276.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.79. The stock has a market cap of $50.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $233.18 and a 12-month high of $312.25.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.99%.

PSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kristy Pipes bought 2,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $278.96 per share, with a total value of $599,485.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,485.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kristy Pipes purchased 2,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $278.96 per share, for a total transaction of $599,485.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,485.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total value of $109,716.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,568.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Articles

