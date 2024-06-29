Sawyer & Company Inc Buys 377 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Sawyer & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,447 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

LOW stock opened at $220.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.26. The company has a market capitalization of $125.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $21.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zelman & Associates restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $246.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $271.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.