Sawyer & Company Inc Cuts Stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Sawyer & Company Inc trimmed its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,020 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,006,348,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 1,039.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 590,063 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $176,694,000 after acquiring an additional 538,274 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 127.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 566,233 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $169,558,000 after purchasing an additional 317,081 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 21,324.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 285,801 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $85,583,000 after purchasing an additional 284,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 153.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 386,226 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $115,655,000 after purchasing an additional 233,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CI opened at $330.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $253.95 and a 12 month high of $365.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $341.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $332.90.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $57.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.59 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

In other news, Director Elder Granger sold 1,000 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.08, for a total value of $338,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,635.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Elder Granger sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.08, for a total transaction of $338,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,635.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total value of $2,073,429.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,902.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,988 shares of company stock worth $7,975,726 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Cigna Group from $432.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $392.00 target price (up previously from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.20.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

