Sawyer & Company Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Sawyer & Company Inc lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 130.2% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 74,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,452,000 after buying an additional 42,162 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 316,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,860 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 189,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,870,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 269,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,710,000 after purchasing an additional 21,164 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $80.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.45. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.78 and a fifty-two week high of $81.51.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

