Sawyer & Company Inc Decreases Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Sawyer & Company Inc decreased its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 3,014.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $194.34 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.23 and a 12 month high of $196.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.12.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 37.54%.

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In related news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,209,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,702.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth acquired 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $185.26 per share, with a total value of $100,040.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,040.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,209,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,702.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on RSG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Republic Services from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Republic Services

Republic Services Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.