Sawyer & Company Inc Grows Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,659 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $3,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 23.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 119,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,910,000 after purchasing an additional 22,670 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 3,987 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 804.6% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 35,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,451,000 after purchasing an additional 31,196 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $306.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Arista Networks from $313.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.50.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In related news, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 1,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.17, for a total value of $328,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,732 shares in the company, valued at $12,382,510.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total transaction of $70,543.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,427.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.17, for a total value of $328,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,382,510.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 212,950 shares of company stock valued at $64,987,920. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of ANET stock opened at $350.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $303.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $279.00. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $149.10 and a one year high of $355.22.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 37.64%. On average, research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Arista Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.