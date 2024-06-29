Sawyer & Company Inc Grows Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,506,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,705,241,000 after acquiring an additional 789,232 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $5,885,279,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $2,329,623,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $960,592,000. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $927,298,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,213,329.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total value of $3,563,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,304,390.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,729 shares of company stock worth $7,611,991 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

FI stock opened at $149.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.93. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $159.99.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Fiserv from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.44.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

