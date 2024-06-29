Sawyer & Company Inc Has $1.11 Million Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Sawyer & Company Inc decreased its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,318 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwater Malick LLC lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 54,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,288,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter worth $245,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter worth $33,000. Steph & Co. bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at $684,000. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $600,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

NYSE DGX opened at $136.79 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $119.59 and a 52-week high of $145.62. The stock has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.08 and a 200-day moving average of $133.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.18. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 40.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $246,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,880,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DGX has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

