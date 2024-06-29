Sawyer & Company Inc Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Sawyer & Company Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,995 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,083,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Genuine Parts by 3.3% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth $207,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,019 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Finally, Agate Pass Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 6.1% during the first quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GPC. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.63.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Genuine Parts stock opened at $138.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $126.35 and a 1 year high of $170.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.45.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total value of $453,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,006 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,677.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

