Sawyer & Company Inc Has $3.24 Million Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Sawyer & Company Inc decreased its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Allstate were worth $3,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 152.7% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $159.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $165.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.96. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $100.57 and a 1-year high of $177.37. The firm has a market cap of $42.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $1.02. Allstate had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $15.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.30) earnings per share. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.24%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Allstate from $164.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. HSBC upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Allstate from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.88.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

