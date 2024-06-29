Sawyer & Company Inc Has $378,000 Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Sawyer & Company Inc lowered its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WPC opened at $55.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.69 and a 200-day moving average of $58.79. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.36 and a 52-week high of $73.38. The company has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 131.56%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on W. P. Carey from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.70.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

