Sawyer & Company Inc Has $55,000 Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 62.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,063,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,205,000 after acquiring an additional 212,518 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,338,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,972,000 after buying an additional 60,455 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,663,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,613,000 after buying an additional 132,306 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1,414.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,250,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,137,000 after buying an additional 5,837,958 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,809,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,161,000 after buying an additional 111,441 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of VO stock opened at $242.14 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.79 and a 12-month high of $250.41. The company has a market capitalization of $62.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $243.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.92.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.