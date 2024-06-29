Sawyer & Company Inc Has $596,000 Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Sawyer & Company Inc trimmed its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WM. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WM opened at $213.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $208.06 and its 200-day moving average is $199.69. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $149.71 and a one year high of $214.54. The firm has a market cap of $85.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.74.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.23. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.10%.

WM has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $207.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Waste Management from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $241.00 price target for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.61.

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total transaction of $859,610.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,324,156.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

