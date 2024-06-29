Sawyer & Company Inc Purchases 370 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Sawyer & Company Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 66.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 50.3% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $60.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.75 and its 200 day moving average is $59.11. The company has a market cap of $69.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $50.95 and a 1 year high of $62.35.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.484 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

