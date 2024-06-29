Sawyer & Company Inc Reduces Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Sawyer & Company Inc reduced its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 20,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Price Performance

D stock opened at $49.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.73. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.18 and a 52-week high of $54.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 11.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 137.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on D shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.73.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on D

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.