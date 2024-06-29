Sawyer & Company Inc Reduces Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Sawyer & Company Inc decreased its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $173,415.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $1,549,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 437,464 shares in the company, valued at $45,190,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $173,415.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,695 shares of company stock worth $2,750,815. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy stock opened at $100.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.43. The firm has a market cap of $77.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.06 and a 52-week high of $104.87.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.02%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

