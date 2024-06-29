Sawyer & Company Inc Reduces Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Sawyer & Company Inc lessened its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 2.0% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $5,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

LLY stock opened at $905.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $814.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $738.79. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $434.34 and a 12-month high of $915.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $860.95 billion, a PE ratio of 133.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.58%.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total transaction of $1,660,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,554,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,730,343,755. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total transaction of $1,660,068.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,554,195 shares in the company, valued at $79,730,343,755. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total value of $5,781,545.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,835,194.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 789,704 shares of company stock valued at $672,385,964. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Erste Group Bank raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $812.72.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

