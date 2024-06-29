Sawyer & Company Inc Sells 155 Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Sawyer & Company Inc lessened its position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,167 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Imperial Oil by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 22,495,313 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,281,608,000 after buying an additional 316,009 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Imperial Oil by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,632,262 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $408,481,000 after acquiring an additional 70,144 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Imperial Oil by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,597,474 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $376,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225,957 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Imperial Oil by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,243,078 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $76,561,000 after purchasing an additional 128,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,124,294 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $64,357,000 after purchasing an additional 229,953 shares during the period. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
IMO opened at $68.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Imperial Oil Limited has a fifty-two week low of $48.26 and a fifty-two week high of $74.58. The firm has a market cap of $36.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.45.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.4377 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IMO shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Imperial Oil to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com lowered Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.33.
Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.
