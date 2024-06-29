Sawyer & Company Inc Sells 17 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Sawyer & Company Inc decreased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,891 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17 shares during the quarter. Fair Isaac comprises about 1.4% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $3,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 41 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FICO. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,274.33.

FICO stock opened at $1,488.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,325.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,261.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.31. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $776.63 and a twelve month high of $1,518.27.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $5.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.20. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 62.28%. The business had revenue of $433.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,372.12, for a total value of $580,406.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,229 shares in the company, valued at $44,222,055.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Richard Deal sold 13,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,374.30, for a total value of $18,678,111.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,772,230.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,372.12, for a total value of $580,406.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,222,055.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,014 shares of company stock worth $31,012,918 in the last quarter. 3.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

