Sawyer & Company Inc Sells 200 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Sawyer & Company Inc reduced its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Fastenal by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,582,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,957,000 after acquiring an additional 337,168 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,928,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,529 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 9.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,651,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,445,000 after buying an additional 568,372 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth about $405,513,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fastenal by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,800,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,931,000 after buying an additional 109,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of FAST stock opened at $62.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $53.83 and a 12 month high of $79.04. The stock has a market cap of $35.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.59.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.98% and a net margin of 15.68%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FAST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Fastenal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on Fastenal from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $31,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,480. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fastenal news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $31,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel L. Johnson bought 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.38 per share, for a total transaction of $229,073.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,486.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

