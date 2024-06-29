Sawyer & Company Inc Sells 344 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Sawyer & Company Inc lessened its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $2,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GL. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC increased its position in Globe Life by 10.0% during the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 51,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,953,000 after buying an additional 4,643 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in Globe Life by 8.9% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 23,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Globe Life by 29.4% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 456,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,151,000 after buying an additional 103,900 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 2.7% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GL shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Globe Life from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Globe Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $132.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David A. Rodriguez bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.72 per share, for a total transaction of $119,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,186.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Globe Life news, EVP Robert Edward Hensley acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $82.17 per share, for a total transaction of $205,425.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,290 shares in the company, valued at $599,019.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Rodriguez bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.72 per share, for a total transaction of $119,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,186.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 6,500 shares of company stock worth $536,860. Company insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Stock Performance

NYSE GL opened at $82.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.45. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.95 and a 12-month high of $132.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.01). Globe Life had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Globe Life’s payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Further Reading

