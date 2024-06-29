Sawyer & Company Inc Sells 438 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Sawyer & Company Inc decreased its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,219 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in 3M were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.8% during the third quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 10,489 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 20,931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.4% in the first quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD grew its holdings in 3M by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 5,032 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Stock Performance

NYSE:MMM opened at $102.18 on Friday. 3M has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $106.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.54 billion, a PE ratio of -8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.28.

3M Cuts Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.58.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

