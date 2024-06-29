Sawyer & Company Inc Sells 60 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Sawyer & Company Inc reduced its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $291,045,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 102.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,219,291 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $446,189,000 after buying an additional 1,123,755 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 28.0% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,212,497 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $444,821,000 after buying an additional 483,878 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 536.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 540,429 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $108,653,000 after acquiring an additional 455,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,487,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $500,033,000 after acquiring an additional 424,684 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $203.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 40.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $202.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.96. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $191.97 and a twelve month high of $234.09.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.20. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.82 EPS. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

Insider Activity

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.29, for a total value of $760,515.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,727.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 250 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.13, for a total transaction of $51,032.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,260,364.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.29, for a total transaction of $760,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,975 shares in the company, valued at $863,727.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,916 shares of company stock worth $3,188,981 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LH has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Argus raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.86.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

