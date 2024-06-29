Sawyer & Company Inc Trims Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Sawyer & Company Inc lessened its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GWW. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GWW. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $975.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Stephens raised shares of W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $959.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

In related news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.20, for a total transaction of $467,667.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,289.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

GWW stock opened at $902.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $928.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $924.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $674.41 and a 12-month high of $1,034.18.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $9.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.57 by $0.05. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 54.31% and a net margin of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.61 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.22 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $2.05 dividend. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.64%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.