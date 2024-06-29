Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Acquired by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FNDF. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 160.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,562,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,819,000 after buying an additional 265,055 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000.

Shares of FNDF opened at $35.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.58. The company has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $30.16 and a 52-week high of $36.57.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

