Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 26.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,536 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,023.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 29,269,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,804,000 after purchasing an additional 26,665,035 shares during the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $155,592,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,928,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,120 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,058,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,012,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,345,000 after purchasing an additional 835,214 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $38.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $32.29 and a 12-month high of $39.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.89.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

