Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 139.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Cordant Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.9% in the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $64.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.10. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $48.31 and a 1 year high of $64.99.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.