Scott Farquhar Sells 7,948 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total transaction of $1,399,245.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Scott Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 20th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.59, for a total transaction of $1,244,577.32.

On Tuesday, June 18th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.84, for a total transaction of $1,222,720.32.

On Friday, June 7th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.61, for a total transaction of $1,292,424.28.

On Monday, June 10th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.20, for a total transaction of $1,289,165.60.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total transaction of $1,298,122.32.

On Thursday, May 30th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $1,326,801.00.

On Friday, May 24th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total transaction of $1,401,382.05.

On Friday, May 17th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.34, for a total transaction of $1,494,422.94.

On Friday, May 3rd, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.51, for a total transaction of $1,512,305.91.

On Monday, April 29th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.14, for a total transaction of $1,459,810.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $176.88 on Friday. Atlassian Co. has a one year low of $152.34 and a one year high of $258.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $172.25 and a 200-day moving average of $201.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. Atlassian’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays raised shares of Atlassian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in Atlassian by 383.9% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Atlassian in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the first quarter worth $43,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 271.0% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 255.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

