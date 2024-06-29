Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Receives $44.90 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.90.

A number of analysts recently commented on SEE shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Mizuho upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Monday, June 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEE. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 63,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 4.6% during the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 7,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sealed Air by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in Sealed Air by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SEE stock opened at $34.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49. Sealed Air has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $47.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.49 and its 200-day moving average is $35.82. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.35.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 94.93% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sealed Air will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

