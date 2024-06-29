Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Avient in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.92. The consensus estimate for Avient’s current full-year earnings is $2.61 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Avient’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.14 EPS.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $829.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.45 million. Avient had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AVNT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Avient from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Avient from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Avient from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.20.

NYSE:AVNT opened at $43.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.53. Avient has a one year low of $27.73 and a one year high of $47.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in Avient by 2.1% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 12,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avient by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 433,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,800,000 after buying an additional 7,260 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avient by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Avient by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after buying an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Avient during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.257 per share. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. Avient’s payout ratio is 89.57%.

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

