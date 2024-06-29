Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

SEMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Semrush in a report on Thursday, May 16th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Semrush in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Semrush from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

NASDAQ SEMR opened at $13.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.78 and a beta of 1.64. Semrush has a 52 week low of $7.36 and a 52 week high of $16.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.24 and a 200-day moving average of $12.99.

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Semrush had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $85.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.10 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Semrush will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven Aldrich sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $139,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,489.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Eugenie Levin sold 276,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $4,194,505.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 449,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,826,948.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Aldrich sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $139,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,489.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 444,833 shares of company stock valued at $6,421,873. 57.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Semrush by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 16,738 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Semrush during the first quarter worth $543,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Semrush in the first quarter valued at $2,705,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Semrush in the 4th quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semrush during the 4th quarter worth about $10,597,000. 32.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

