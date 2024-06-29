Sendero Wealth Management LLC Sells 909 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 909 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 850.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,877,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,908,000 after purchasing an additional 7,943,467 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48,075.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,158,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,284,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147,910 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,635,464,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $718,554,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,840,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,976,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,726 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $500.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $485.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $466.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $375.95 and a 12 month high of $505.74.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.