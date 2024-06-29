Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) Director Paul Martin Purcell Sells 23,737 Shares of Stock

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) Director Paul Martin Purcell sold 23,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.31, for a total transaction of $2,048,740.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 414,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,807,688.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Paul Martin Purcell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 25th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 8,654 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $713,955.00.

On Friday, June 21st, Paul Martin Purcell sold 2,022 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.35, for a total transaction of $168,533.70.

On Monday, June 17th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 3,955 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $325,061.45.

Sezzle Price Performance

SEZL stock opened at $88.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.82. The company has a market capitalization of $500.21 million and a P/E ratio of 38.69. Sezzle Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sezzle

Sezzle ( NASDAQ:SEZL ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $46.98 million during the quarter. Sezzle had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 62.26%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sezzle Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sezzle stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Sezzle in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock.

About Sezzle

(Get Free Report)

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

