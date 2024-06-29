Short Interest in ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Increases By 409.1%

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 409.1% from the May 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

ageas SA/NV Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AGESY opened at $45.73 on Friday. ageas SA/NV has a 52-week low of $37.91 and a 52-week high of $52.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.10.

Get ageas SA/NV alerts:

ageas SA/NV Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a $1.3185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This is a boost from ageas SA/NV’s previous dividend of $1.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ageas SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AGESY

About ageas SA/NV

(Get Free Report)

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business. It operates in five segments: Belgium, Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. The company offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. It provides life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other property insurance products, as well as insurance services for other damages to property.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ageas SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ageas SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.