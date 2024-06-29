Short Interest in Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF) Drops By 42.5%

Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 42.5% from the May 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Almonty Industries Trading Up 2.5 %
Almonty Industries stock opened at $0.44 on Friday. Almonty Industries has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.45.
Almonty Industries Company Profile
