Short Interest in American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Expands By 158.3%

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 158.3% from the May 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Price Performance

AHOTF stock opened at $0.36 on Friday. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $1.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.51.

Get American Hotel Income Properties REIT alerts:

About American Hotel Income Properties REIT

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.V), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties across the United States. AHIP's portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels are located in secondary metropolitan markets that benefit from diverse and stable demand.

Receive News & Ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.