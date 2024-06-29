Short Interest in Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Increases By 1,150.0%

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 1,150.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Armanino Foods of Distinction Price Performance
OTCMKTS AMNF opened at $5.44 on Friday. Armanino Foods of Distinction has a fifty-two week low of $4.13 and a fifty-two week high of $6.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.30. The firm has a market cap of $174.44 million, a P/E ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 0.36.
Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.72 million for the quarter. Armanino Foods of Distinction had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 14.56%.
Armanino Foods of Distinction Company Profile
Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc produces and markets frozen food products in the United States. The company offers gourmet beef, Italian style beef and pork, and smoked turkey meatballs; grated parmesan and 3 cheese blend cheese; and various pesto, such as basil, artichoke, cilantro, dried tomato and garlic, roasted garlic, roasted red bell pepper, and southwest chipotle.
