Short Interest in Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Increases By 1,150.0%

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 1,150.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Armanino Foods of Distinction Price Performance

OTCMKTS AMNF opened at $5.44 on Friday. Armanino Foods of Distinction has a fifty-two week low of $4.13 and a fifty-two week high of $6.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.30. The firm has a market cap of $174.44 million, a P/E ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 0.36.

Get Armanino Foods of Distinction alerts:

Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.72 million for the quarter. Armanino Foods of Distinction had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 14.56%.

Armanino Foods of Distinction Cuts Dividend

Armanino Foods of Distinction Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0363 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Armanino Foods of Distinction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

(Get Free Report)

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc produces and markets frozen food products in the United States. The company offers gourmet beef, Italian style beef and pork, and smoked turkey meatballs; grated parmesan and 3 cheese blend cheese; and various pesto, such as basil, artichoke, cilantro, dried tomato and garlic, roasted garlic, roasted red bell pepper, and southwest chipotle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Armanino Foods of Distinction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armanino Foods of Distinction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.