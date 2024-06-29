Short Interest in Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Grows By 83.5%

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 254,500 shares, a growth of 83.5% from the May 31st total of 138,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 839,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Astellas Pharma Stock Down 0.6 %

OTCMKTS ALPMY opened at $9.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of 140.86 and a beta of 0.39. Astellas Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $9.15 and a fifty-two week high of $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter. Astellas Pharma had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 1.20%. Equities analysts expect that Astellas Pharma will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Astellas Pharma

Astellas Pharma Inc manufactures, markets, and imports and exports pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company provides XTANDI, a treatment for prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a treatment for patients who have relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation; and PADCEV, a treatment for patients with metastatic urothelial cancer.

