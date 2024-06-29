Short Interest in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Increases By 567.9%

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 313,900 shares, an increase of 567.9% from the May 31st total of 47,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Barrett Business Services Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:BBSI opened at $32.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $857.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.41. Barrett Business Services has a 52 week low of $21.17 and a 52 week high of $34.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.19.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $265.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 4.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Barrett Business Services Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.46%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BBSI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Barrett Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.25 price target on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BBSI

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Thomas B. Cusick sold 2,400 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $79,230.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,663.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 120,000.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

About Barrett Business Services

(Get Free Report)

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.