Short Interest in Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Rises By 900.0%

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the May 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 208,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Basf Stock Down 0.2 %

OTCMKTS:BASFY opened at $12.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,208.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.24. Basf has a twelve month low of $10.66 and a twelve month high of $14.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.06 billion for the quarter. Basf had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.07%. Equities research analysts expect that Basf will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Basf Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.6594 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This is a positive change from Basf’s previous dividend of $0.64. Basf’s payout ratio is presently 6,500.00%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BASFY. BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Basf in a report on Monday, April 15th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Basf from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems comprising isocyanates, polyamides, and inorganic basic products, as well as specialties for plastics and plastics processing industries.

