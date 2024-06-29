Short Interest in China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) Declines By 96.2%

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 96.2% from the May 31st total of 109,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

China Resources Beer Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CRHKY opened at $6.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.42. China Resources Beer has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $13.30.

China Resources Beer Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0833 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is an increase from China Resources Beer’s previous dividend of $0.07.

China Resources Beer Company Profile

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells beer products in Mainland China. The company offers its products under the Nong Li, Snow, and Jinsha brands. The company was formerly known as China Resources Enterprise, Limited and changed its name to China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited in October 2015.

