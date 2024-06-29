Short Interest in CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) Increases By 1,465.0%

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,600 shares, a growth of 1,465.0% from the May 31st total of 4,000 shares. Approximately 27.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 363,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of CNSP stock opened at $1.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.87 and its 200 day moving average is $22.58. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $137.50.

CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($20.50) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in CNS Pharmaceuticals by 616.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 94,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC bought a new stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. 14.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

