Short Interest in Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) Increases By 595.8%

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a growth of 595.8% from the May 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Comstock Holding Companies stock opened at $6.37 on Friday. Comstock Holding Companies has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $8.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.53. The company has a market capitalization of $62.55 million, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.71.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The construction company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.64 million for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 17.61%.

CHCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comstock Holding Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Comstock Holding Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th.

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager, developer, and operator of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It also provides various asset and property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients, which include primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies.

