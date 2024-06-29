Short Interest in Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF) Declines By 95.0%

Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 95.0% from the May 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Core One Labs Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of CLABF stock opened at $0.10 on Friday. Core One Labs has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.18.

Core One Labs Company Profile

Core One Labs Inc operates as a psychedelic research and development company. The company focuses on providing psychedelic medicines to novel delivery systems and psychedelic assisted psychotherapy; and intends to further develop and apply the technology to psychedelic compounds, such as psilocybin. It also provides natural health products; news dissemination services; financing services; and operates medical clinics, as well as engages in micro cultivation.

