Short Interest in Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF) Declines By 95.0%

Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 95.0% from the May 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Core One Labs Stock Down 3.7 %
Shares of CLABF stock opened at $0.10 on Friday. Core One Labs has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.18.
Core One Labs Company Profile
