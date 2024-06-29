Short Interest in Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF) Increases By 590.2%

Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 233,300 shares, an increase of 590.2% from the May 31st total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,166.5 days.
Fibra Danhos Stock Performance
Shares of Fibra Danhos stock opened at $1.20 on Friday. Fibra Danhos has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.19.
About Fibra Danhos
