Short Interest in Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX) Grows By 521.5%

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500,300 shares, an increase of 521.5% from the May 31st total of 80,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 216,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Gain Therapeutics Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of GANX stock opened at $1.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.32 and its 200 day moving average is $3.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Gain Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $5.33.

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.08. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gain Therapeutics will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gain Therapeutics Company Profile

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel small molecule therapeutics to treat diseases across various therapeutic areas. Its drug discovery platform Magellan discovers novel allosteric binding sites in a disease; identifies proprietary small molecules that bind these sites to modulate protein function; and treats the underlying cause of the disease.

Featured Stories

