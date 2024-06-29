Short Interest in GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AAPB) Decreases By 42.1%

GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AAPB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,100 shares, a decrease of 42.1% from the May 31st total of 74,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 206,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF Stock Performance

AAPB opened at $25.34 on Friday. GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF has a twelve month low of $15.91 and a twelve month high of $30.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.03.

GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 1.75x Long AAPL Daily ETF (AAPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Apple Inc index. The fund provides 1.75x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Apple stock. AAPB was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

