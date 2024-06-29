Short Interest in GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AAPB) Decreases By 42.1%

GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AAPB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,100 shares, a decrease of 42.1% from the May 31st total of 74,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 206,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF Stock Performance
AAPB opened at $25.34 on Friday. GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF has a twelve month low of $15.91 and a twelve month high of $30.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.03.
GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF Company Profile
